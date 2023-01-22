Overcoming odds to becoming a Madison business owner

MADISON (WKOW) "Just keep pushing the envelope for what you can be," said Patrick Smith, owner of MidWestVintage608.
"We carry all shoes under the sports or casual wear. So, from a Jordan to Adidas, or Yeezy," he said.
Smith is now a business owner and getting here wasn't easy. His mom, Roylawn Smith, died when he turned 16. Smith found himself homeless and heading down the wrong road. So, he made a big change and his new role with his three brothers and one sister became a difference-maker.
"I believe god was challenging me and pushing me. I'm the first in my family to go to a university and graduate," said Smith.
Smith earned a communications degree from UW-Stevens Point with guidance from a long-time mentor.
"Alex Lewis, he was in the NFL, but he's taking the time out to come to pick me up. He's taking the time out to talk to me. There's never been a time in my life that he's never answered a call from me. There's never been a time that if I was in need, he wasn't a moment away from me," said Smith.
The former Verona Area High School football star combined his love of sports and fashion and opened his first store, Midwest Vintage 608, which sells high-end sneakers, jerseys, and even Smith's own brand of clothing called Heavy7Hearts.
"Heavy7Hearts originated from Genesis one where God created the world in seven days and then our mission is to change the world one trend at a time," said Smith.
But Smith's opening had a major setback.
"Someone stole 1000s of dollars of inventory, which really hurt, because I started with $250," said Smith.
And bad luck followed to his second location.
"We got broken into again," said Smith.
Even more determined, Smith opened his third location.
"Me getting broken into or losing products hurts, it really hurts, but when you come home from a long day at school, and you look at your front door, and it's boarded up, and all of your clothes and belongings are in your front yard, and the only thing your mind can say is to grab a bag for your clothes. This doesn't hurt as bad. So I'll just keep going. There's a bigger purpose to this," said Smith.
The odds are challenging for Smith as a business owner. 80% of black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months which is why support is important.
There are 462,292 small businesses in Wisconsin and 6.9% are owned by racial minorities, according to the 2022 Wisconsin Small Business Profile.
Urban League President Dr. Ruben Anthony said when the Black Business Hub opens, it hopes to boost this number by offering guidance and financial help for racial minorities.
"There will be technical training opportunities, and there'll be access to capital, thus far, we've given out five grants for $50,000," said Anthony.
Smith's next goal is designing his own shoe, which will come in handy in chasing his dream.