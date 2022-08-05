PHMDC adds 75 appointments to monkeypox clinic

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison and Dane County is able to add additional monkeypox vaccine appointments to its clinic starting next week.
A PHMDC official says they've added 75 appointments to the clinic, based on "new guidance" to providers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Since the clinic began, it's seen high demand.
PHMDC says you're in Dane County and think you're eligible for a monkeypox vaccine, call the organization at 608-243-0556 to set up an appointment. For this clinic, booking began at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Still, PHMDC warns that vaccine supply remains limited and cannot guarantee everyone will be able to be seen immediately.
A DHS official told 27 News that Wisconsin has requested and received every dose of moneybox vaccine authorized by the federal government. The next time officials can order more vaccine is August 15.