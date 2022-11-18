Pink Friday gives small businesses a jumpstart on holiday sales

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the holiday gift-buying season ramps up, small businesses typically get swallowed up by big box stores. So ahead of Black Friday, a group of local shops are donning a special color to kick off the holiday season.
To keep small shops from being overlooked during what is often their slowest time of year, local businesses started Pink Friday three years ago.
"Pink Friday is a nationwide holiday encouraging small businesses to get out and tell their story and for consumers to shop small first, before Black Friday and before the rush of the holiday season," Ashley Alderson, founder and CEO of the Boutique Hub.
Organizers chose pink because it's an attractive color to get people inside stores after a difficult stretch of years.
In 2019, the number of small businesses in Wisconsin grew by more than 1,900. By 2020, that number was just over 270. As that number continues to rebound, small business owners say they need people to shop pink.
"It's your opportunity to support others in your community. All of us live in Madison, so you're supporting your neighbors, and shopping small," said Zoe Schuler, owner of Z Boutique.
In the post-pandemic landscape, business owners say they need local support if they're going to stay afloat.
The money generated from holiday sales provides a financial boost for small businesses into next the year.
If you miss Pink Friday, you can always shop online or Small Business Saturday.