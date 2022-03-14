Prevea Health sending medical supplies to Ukraine

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- Health care systems in Wisconsin are sending medical supplies to Ukraine.
At Prevea Health Center in Green Bay, they're boxing up gloves, masks and needles. They are part of an abundance of supplies the health center built up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We purchased early on during the COVID pandemic when we couldn't procure supplies in quantities we needed, when buying in bulk quantities, truck load quantities, so those now have a second life helping Ukrainian people," said Jerry Brockway, director of supply chain for Prevea Health.
Prevea Health also collected donations from its staff members. The organizer of the effort said the response exceeded her wildest dreams.