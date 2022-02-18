Residents upset over large-scale housing project planned at old gas station lot

MADISON (WKOW) -- A multi-million dollar development planned for a near-westside Madison neighborhood has the people living there at odds with the developer.
Developer Brandon Cook hopes to bring a $7 million, 45,976-thousand square foot housing and commercial project to the near-westside Madison neighborhood of 3734 Speedway Road.
This multi-level development is slated to be built where a small red-bricked building now stands, leaving residents questioning whether this is the right project and the right place for it.
Resident Alex Saloutos said that he'd like to see development in the area, but there are several issues with the current plans. He is one of several people that are living nearby who are opposed to the scale of the project.
"There are issues with size, parking, access," said Saloutos.
Brandon Cook said, "It's a great use of space to provide some much-needed housing. It's an underutilized site. It's in a very popular neighborhood where frankly, they just don't get a lot of development opportunities."
Cook said he designed this project with the community's wishes in mind. However, Saloutos said that the residents more consideration put into a design that better serves the neighborhood. Saloutos said what his neighbors miss is the gas station and convenience store that used to exist.
"This project would take that away, and wouldn't replace it with something that served the shopping needs," said Saloutos.
"Kwik-trip shut down the Stop and Go because it just wasn't profitable enough. They did an awful lot of gas, but they sold very little convenience store items," said Cook.
Residents say they're also concerned that any city review of this development could be slanted in favor of the developer.
District 5 Alder Regina Vidaver said, "I look forward to working with the developer and neighbors so we can arrive at a successful opportunity for the site that is both responsive to the neighborhood plan, and the city's overall need for additional housing. The proposal will be going to the Plan Commission for review for Conditional Use approvals. I do not sit on the Plan Commission."