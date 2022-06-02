Rising gas prices drive price spike for wineries

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- At Bailey's Run Vineyard and Winery, owner Todd Kuehl says it's getting harder to balance the budget. Two years ago, the fuel surcharge on each order he placed was around $140. Now, it's closer to $5,500.
"It's affecting a lot for us," he said. "That'll cost us just about $25,000 a year just in fuel surcharges."
Rising fuel prices are driving up the cost of each glass wine bottle Kuehl buys.
Kuehl said he's seen the cost of bottles climb by as much as 50% over the past two years. He said that works out to about $0.25 per bottle, but because the vineyard produces about 100,000 bottles of wine each year, it all adds up quickly.
The costs for other inputs have gone up, too. Corks cost more. Labels cost more. Labor costs more. Kuehl said almost every aspect of his business costs more right now.
"Ultimately, you have to pass that along to the customer," he said. "Otherwise, if you don't do that, eventually you won't be in business."
He said business at Bailey's Run is booming, so the winery isn't in danger of shutting its doors, but as Kuehl plans for future customers, he's faced with another challenge.
"We have to plan much further ahead, whether it's two months or six months, to make sure we have product," he said. "We have product that has to go into a bottle. We have other products that are dependent on other products."
That tight timeline doesn't leave him much wiggle room to wait out high prices.
"If we buy stock for six months, a year from now, price could go up or it could go down," Kuehl said. "It's kind of a commodities game that we're playing."
That's a game he has no interest in being part of.
"I'd rather hedge my bet and make sure I have the product," he said.
Kuehl said, so far, the winery hasn't received any complaints from customers about the price increase for products. However, he said he's hopeful inflation and gas prices will level off and customers and business alike will feel relief soon.