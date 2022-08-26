Saint Vincent de Paul, AprilAire host free backpack giveaway

MADISON (WKOW) - The Society of St. Vincent De Paul teamed up with AprilAire to give free backpacks to the community Friday.
The partnership offered backpacks and school supplies for up to 200 local school children. The supplies were meant to help families who are struggling to pay their bills send their children back to school.
The giveaway was held at the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. Backpacks were offered to families with school-aged children while supplies lasted.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has served Madison area residents in need since 1925. AprilAire has been a long-standing partner of the organization, and stepped in to help meet the need for backpacks.