Saving the environment by shopping Sustain Ability

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville woman opens a new store that she hopes will help people become more environmentally aware.
"We want to support our planet by offering package-free, plastic-free, eco-friendly items," said Cassandra Pope, Owner of Sustain Ability.
Cassandra Pope's dedication to keeping green shows throughout her store from the stainless steel straws to reusable cutlery, but she wants people to know one thing.
"No, it's not a grocery store," said Pope.
Cassandra said Sustain Ability is more like a zero-waste general store that will sell familiar items like fresh local fruits and vegetables and pantry staples like rice, seasonings, granola, and nuts.
Essentials like personal care items, clean products and laundry soaps would also be sold.
A welcome addition to Janesville.
"This part of town has actually been kind of empty when it comes to grocery stores," said Deanna Cobun, a Janesville resident.
Unlike traditional grocery stores, most of the items will be packed in bulk and package-free.
Customers would bring in a jar or container.
"We would fill it and we would charge you based on weight," said Pope.
In keeping with zero-waste customers will shop baskets instead of plastic bags.
"We are we're going to have bags available for sale like canvas bags. We're also going to have a donation system where people can donate used cloth or canvas bags and so if you come in and you've forgotten yours, you can borrow one from us, and then just the next time you come bring it back," said Pope.
"It's hard to be mindful when the whole world is plastic bags, plastic straws and things like that. So it's nice that somebody is aware of those things and can bring it to the community," said Cobun.
Cassandra also wants to give back to Janesville by helping other small eco-friendly businesses.
"People who don't have storefronts, we're purchasing their products from them and selling them in our store," said Pope.
Keeping eco-friendly by shopping Sustain Ability.
"The plastics that are going to landfills and that matters to me and I know that a lot of people it matters to them as well," said Pope.
This store is one of the first of its kind in Janesville. Sustain Ability will open mid to late September.