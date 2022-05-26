Several food companies pull products linked to Jif peanut butter recall

Food companies across the US are recalling products in the wake of a Jif peanut butter recall over Salmonella contamination concerns. Among them:
- Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York, is recalling fudge made with Jif.
- Fresh Del Monte is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing Jif peanut butter dip.
- Walnut Creek, Ohio-based Coblentz Chocolate Co. is recalling several peanut butter products linked with the Jif recall.
- Garden Cut LLC of Indianapolis is recalling apple wedges and celery bites sold with peanut butter.
- Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods of Portland, Oregon is recalling celery and apple peanut butter cups.
- Cargill is recalling certain snacks sold online and through the Wilbur Chocolate store in Lititz, Pennsylvania.
- Plymouth, Minnesota-based Taher is recalling Fresh Seasons Power Packs that contain Jif.
Consumers who have these items should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.
J.M Smucker Co. recalled several types of Jif peanut butter May 20 after interviews and lab findings suggested that it may be contaminated. Fourteen salmonella cases have been reported in 12 states, with two people hospitalized. However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the true number of illnesses is probably higher.
