SSM Health partners with Janesville Farmers Market to assist community members facing food insecurity

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital and the Janesville Farmers Market are partnering in an initiative to help community members facing food insecurity.
In a press release, SSM Health spokesperson Erica Mathis said the organizations recognize that COVID-19 is causing continued strain on families experiencing poverty or food insecurity. As a way to help, SSM will be offering market vouchers for those receiving SNAP benefits.
“We saw a lot of success with the SSM Health SNAP program during the outdoor Farmers Market season and are excited to continue it,” said Megan Timm, SSM Health Director of Community Health. “We hope that offering additional funding will help local families have access to nutritious foods they need.”
Getting the voucher is simple: all community members have to do is show an EBT/Quest card at the Farmers Market information both to be gifted a $20 voucher to shop with. The benefit can be received once a month while funding lasts.
The indoor farmers market takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 19, March 5, March 19, April 2 and April 16 at Uptown Janesville.