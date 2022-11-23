Sun Prairie shops gearing up for city's first-ever Small Business Saturday

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- As more and more small businesses pop up across Sun Prairie, city officials have decided to host their first-ever Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 26, 2022.
"When I started my shop, my grandparents and my father passed. So it was important that name 'Faded Roots,'" said Jennifer Lee, owner of Faded Roots Boutique in Sun Prairie.
For Lee owning a small shop is more than just business; it's personal.
"Where roots come from is where I came from, and what's a part of me," said Lee.
Independent businesses like Faded Roots help make the Sun Prairie community strong which is why the city is hosting its first Small Business Saturday, which is important to the city's economy.
"If you're shopping local, you're getting a gift for someone that you know, your loved one and you're also giving a gift back to your community to that shop owner," said Alyse Peters Sun Prairie Community Events and Sponsorship Coordinator.
"If you spend $100 at a big box store, only $13 stays in the community. Here in Dane county, if you spend that same $100 at a local business, $47 stays right here in the community," said Colin Murray, Executive Director for Dane County Buy Local.
Nationally, shopping Small Business Saturday continues to generate big money.
"Last year, it was estimated that $23.3 billion was spent on small business Saturday alone, and that was an increase over the previous year of $19.8 billion," said Murray.
Lee said the revenue her shop earns in November and December carries her well into the New Year.
"The holidays are very important. That is definitely our best time, our busiest time," Lee said.
And after a hard couple of years, Sun Prairie shop owners are banking on Small Business Saturday to be a big success.
"This is a great city with a lot of great people and it is thriving. It is wonderful to be a part of it," Lee said.
Small Business Saturday kicks off this weekend and if you plan to head to Sun Prairie make sure you grab a Shopping Passport that lists participating shops.