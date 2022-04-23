'Tools of the Trade' scholarship awarded over 500 Wisconsin technical students in hopes of filling worker shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now demand for construction is high while workers to meet that demand is at an all-time low.
That is due in part to other industries offering more competitive wages, COVID-19 delaying training, and scores of current construction workers retiring.
There is hope though.
Ascendium Education Group is making sure graduates of Wisconsin's technical schools can purchase the resources they need to graduate through a scholarship called the Tools of the Trade.
"It's given me much-needed funds to purchase tools for my job," said Jenny Conrardy, a scholarship recipient.
Conrardy is one of over 500 technical school graduates that received the $1500 scholarship.
"94% of past recipients have completed their programs or have continued the program the following year," said Brett Lindquist, Ascendium VP of Strategic Communication.
Students can use this money to buy safety tools and equipment which otherwise might be too expensive and prevent them from graduating.
"As an electrician, you have to provide all of your own tools. And being a single mom, I don't necessarily have a lot of extra income for that. So a scholarship like this is incredibly important for me," said Conrardy.
"The scholarship program is just one tool in the arsenal that helps us to recruit the best and the brightest, brightest talent," said John Huggett, Boldt VP General Manager.
Huggett said with an aging and diminishing workforce, his company understands the importance of recruiting talent right out of school.
"We have a situation in the construction industry where the average age of the worker in the last 30 years has increased six years to now an average age of 43, so we have made investments in recruiting with a youth apprenticeship program," said Huggett.
He also said Boldt construction, like many other companies, has been impacted by the worker shortage.
"Very recently had to make a very difficult business decision to let a client know that we would not be able to respond to a proposal of theirs,
We just didn't have the necessary label labor," said Huggett.
Because Boldt doesn't want to turn away another prospective client, Huggett said the company is ready to give an apprentice a hard hat.
"We know that we need to do more with fewer resources. I think this youth apprenticeship program is just really important," said Huggett.
The Tools of the Trade scholarship is open to anyone attending a Wisconsin technical college and enrolled in an eligible apprenticeship program.
Bolt company has over 20 youth apprentices and two in the Madison area.