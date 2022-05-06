Village of Oregon Police investigating coffee shop burglaries

VILLAGE OF OREGON (WKOW) -- Officers in the Village of Oregon are investigating two burglaries at small coffee shops.
"We got a call that the door had been opened," said Dan Donoghue, owner of Kickback Cafe.
Donoghue said thieves broke into his business last Friday.
"We came here and found that somebody had entered and taken cash and a safe," he said.
Donoghue said he's thankful equipment wasn't stolen and there were no employees inside at the time.
He said his store didn't have much damage but his business did take a financial hit.
"I'd say probably in the $1,000 to $1,500 range," said Donoghue.
That may not seem like a lot, but Donoghue said for a small business owner that loss could have big consequences.
"It's someone's payroll, it's supplies, it's things that we need to sell or equipment being serviced. So it's just, you know, all the little things that add up," said Donoghue.
The Village of Oregon Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf confirmed Firefly Coffeehouse, which is just a few steps away from Kickback Cafe, was also robbed on the same day.
Donoghue says he wonders why thieves would target coffee shops because most customers pay with gift cards or credit cards.
"We don't have a lot of cash compared to a lot of businesses. I think there's an assumption we do a lot of cash business. We don't," said Donoghue.
Officers are still trying to determine if these two coffee shop burglaries are connected. If you have any information, you should contact the Village of Oregon Police Department.