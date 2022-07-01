'We're gonna need a bigger cooler': PBR introduces '1884 pack' and national sweepstakes

MADISON (WKOW) — Pabst Blue Ribbon really outdid itself this year, now selling their biggest case to date: the 1884 pack.
finally a pack for you and 1843 of your friends #1844Pack pic.twitter.com/70B6oIvEMx— Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) June 30, 2022
Up 68 beers compared to last year's 1776 pack, the 1884 pack is named after the first year of PBR and has the beers to match. If you don't want to do the math, that's 76 cases of beer.
As Pabst Blue Ribbon tweeted, it truly is "a pack for you and 1843 of your friends."
PBR is also doing a national contest where 31 lucky entrants will win an $1,884 gift card to use at their discretion. The contest is open until 11:59 a.m. CST on July 31. You must be 21 or older to enter.
Despite the fact that you need to be drinking-age to enter, no beer is being given away in this contest.