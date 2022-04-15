Wisconsin Grocers Association says more workers needed to help stabilize food prices

VERONA (WKOW) -- Shoppers can expect to pay more for Easter dinner this Sunday because food prices for some of the holiday's staples have gone up.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food prices rose nearly 9% in March.
As last-minute shoppers check out at grocery stores ahead of the holiday weekend, they're noticing food prices are 'eggstra' high.
"We do a brunch at my mom's and I'm picking up eggs and I know I paid a lot less last year," said Easter shopper Julie Cline.
In February, the cost to feed a family of four* rose nearly $50 from last year, according to the Official U.S. Department of Agriculture Thrifty Food Plan (TFP)**:
- February 2022
- $204.90 weekly, $887.80 monthly
- February 2021
- $155.70 weekly, $674.60 monthly
*reference: Family of 4 [male and female, 20-50 years and two children, 6-8 and 9-11 years]
**(TFP)= basis for maximum food stamp allotments
In March 2022, U.S. food prices jumped across the board:
- Flour 14.2%
- Milk 13.3%
- Eggs 11.2%
- Bacon 18.2%
- Fruits/vegetables 8.5%
- Butter 6%
"The price of all pork is gone up and bacon is a very small part of the animal, and since there's such great sales of bacon, it has to compensate for the amount because you have to slaughter an entire pig to get a very small amount," said Jonathan Kvalheim, a butcher.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food prices like flour, milk, and eggs are spiking because of droughts, the Avian flu and disruptions in the market caused by the war in Ukraine.
"Grocers and their suppliers don't want to increase prices," said Brandon Scholz, President of the Wisconsin Grocers Association (WGA).
The WGA attributes other factors to price increases.
"You look at fuel, you look at workforce, you look at raw ingredients. All of those factors that go into making a simple profit," said Scholz.
Stolz said we're still recovering from supply chain issues
"Every department is challenged by their suppliers trying to make enough product to send to the grocery stores," said Scholz.
Scholz thinks supply issues will improve when more people return to work, which might help stabilize food prices.
"We need more workers and you'll start to see more products on the shelves, and hopefully some settling in prices," said Scholz.
The Wisconsin Grocers Association said that it doesn't think these rising food prices are permanent, and it's still uncertain how long until consumers see a break in price