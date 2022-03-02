 Skip to main content
Woodmans, Total Wine join movement to stop selling Russian vodka

Woodmans Russian Vodka

MADISON (WKOW) - Woodman's is joining a national trend among businesses to stop selling vodka made in Russia.

The grocery store posted on Facebook Tuesday about its decision, saying they stand with Ukraine. This comes almost a week after Russia invaded their European neighbor.

Total Wine, one of the nation's largest liquor store chains, removed all Russian-made products from store shelves Monday in an effort to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The company posted signs in stores that read: "We are no longer selling any Russian-made product."

Total Wine Russian product boycott

Several states including Ohio and New Hampshire have removed Russian vodka from liquor store shelves across their states.

A spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers told WISN that his administration is in the process of reviewing what action the state of Wisconsin can take in response to the Russian invasion.

