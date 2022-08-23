World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest begins at Madison College

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison College is hosting this year's World Dairy Expo Championship.
The three-day event gives dairy producers the chance to compete for top prizes. Contestants show off a variety of dairy products, including milk, cheese, whey and ice cream. This year's competition will include two new items: cheese curds and cheese snacks.
The event started in 2003 and gives contestants the chance to gain exposure for their products and grow their business.
"If you take first place, you have tremendous sales and marketing opportunities that you've never had in the past," Wisconsin Dairy Products Association executive director Brad Legreid said. "We hear accolades over and over again for these companies who have taken first place."
Cheese and butter products were judged Tuesday. Grade A products, such as milk and yogurt, will be judged Wednesday. Ice cream and whey products will be judged Thursday.