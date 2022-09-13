BBB warns about increases in scams targeting the elderly

(WKOW) - The Better Business Bureau is tracking an increase in scams targeting the elderly - and wants to make sure your loved ones are protected.
The BBB says to be mindful of scams, which often come through phone calls and emails. If your elderly loved ones have gotten a lot of messages that seem suspicious, encourage them to talk to you about it and make sure their information isn't in jeopardy.
"We always recommend assisting that person, maybe talking to them regularly, asking them what type of mail they may have gotten or if there was anything that raised any red flags or any questions," Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Director of Investigations Lisa Schiller told WAOW.
The BBB also recommends not sharing too much personal information online. If scam calls happen too often, the Bureau recommends changing your phone number.