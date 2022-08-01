BMO Financial Group announces $650,000 investment in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The BMO Financial Group announced a $650,000 investment in several organizations and communities in Madison.
The investments will go towards the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub, The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County’s McKenzie Workforce Development Center.
The Black Business Hub helps to support small businesses owned by people of color, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture helps to create a space where talented Black people can build their careers, and the McKenzie Workforce Development Center helps create career pathways for individuals to gain certifications or on-the-job training for skill trades.
BMO Financial Group has committed over $1 million to help grow communities like these in Madison.