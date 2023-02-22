Businesses and community groups close due to winter storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is moving into southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain. Because of that, some businesses and community groups are announcing closures.
27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Wednesday because of the forecasted snow.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Lafayette County
Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems and our clinics in Beloit and Darlington will be offering virtual appointments only due to the weather.
Rock County
Janesville Little Theatre
Board Meeting 6:30 p.m. at JPAC has been canceled due to weather.