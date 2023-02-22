Businesses and community groups close due to winter storm

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&