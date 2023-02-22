 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Businesses and community groups close due to winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Business closures MGN
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is moving into southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain. Because of that, some businesses and community groups are announcing closures. 

27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Wednesday because of the forecasted snow.

If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com

 

Lafayette County

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems and our clinics in Beloit and Darlington will be offering virtual appointments only due to the weather. 



Rock County

Janesville Little Theatre

Board Meeting 6:30 p.m. at JPAC has been canceled due to weather.

 

