Community members gather to spark a change in the conversation surrounding mental health

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Community members gathered at Riverside Park in Mauston to spark a change in the conversation surrounding mental health.
Katie Nuttall was one of the organizers of Saturday's event. She said it was meant to spark a connection, a conversation and a change in mental health.
"Many people commented that this event was helpful, and many vendors shared that attendees had open conversations and were eager to connect with local resources," Nuttall said.
Community businesses and organizations set up interactive activities and displays to help make mental health more approachable. Nuttall said topics ranged from community involvement and support to self-care and more.
Spark in the Park was a collaborative effort between the Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, Juneau County Public Health and Juneau County Department of Human Services.
"In our rural community it is important that we come together to support those who are struggling with mental health challenges or to connect people with the resources they need to help their loved ones as well," Nuttal said. "Despite our rural community, we do have many resources available to support those with mental health concerns, but we understand that it can be hard to reach out for help."
The event was made possible by a grant from the Roots and Wings Foundation.
About 115 people came to the event.