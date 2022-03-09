Dane County officials report over 180 homes were damaged during Saturday storm

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County has submitted damage information in connection with storms on March 5, which will allow communities impacted to apply for disaster assistance if it becomes available.
According to a Dane County Emergency Management spokesperson, the straight line winds in Stoughton and tornado in Dunkirk damaged 184 homes and 14 businesses. The estimated public sector costs, including debris clean up, road repairs, and public buildings or utilities is $216,000.
Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley had previously questioned why tornado sirens did not go off in the area during the storm. According to Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the storms grew in intensity as they passed over Dane County, and that the lack of prior damage reports made putting out a tornado warning difficult.
"Some situations are easier than others to identify these radar signatures, but this was one that wasn't clear until we started getting reports," the NWS stated.
DCEM has submitted this information to Wisconsin Emergency Management.
The organization is encouraging those who had property damaged in the storm to report it to Stoughton or Dunkirk officials.
They also encourage people to take pictures of the damage and document all clean up and repair expenses, including receipts and emails.