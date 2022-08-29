Embattled Weathersealed owner now facing criminal charge "Theft by Contractor"

MADISON (WKOW) A follow-up to a story about a local contractor facing numerous complaints from customers.
This contractor now has the attention of the Dane County District Attorney's office with criminal charges filed this month.
"I want a refund. I have no intention of doing business with them," said Robert Abendroth.
It was early July when we first talked with Robert Abendroth about the company he hired for a bath remodel Weathersealed.
Weathersealed's owner, Tyler Hansen, agreed to refund Abendroth's $2100 deposit within ten days. Seven weeks later Abendroth tells 27 News he hasn't gotten his money back yet.
Since Abendroth's story aired other people have come forward alleging a similar experience with Weathersealed.
"The kitchen door upstairs. They didn't put it in properly. They set it down like three inches too, too short," said Melanie Voges.
She entered into a contract with Tyler Hansen doing business as Ecoview, for among other things, to install a kitchen door but Voges said it wasn't installed properly after months of emails, she showed 27 News an email where Hansen agreed to refund roughly $1600.
"I've still yet to see that since April when it was all agreed upon that there would be a refund," said Voges.
"It makes you sick," said Melinda Asher.
Asher said she's nervous because she contracted with Tyler Hansen and Jennifer Hansen (Tyler's wife) now doing business as Windows and Bathrooms Unlimited in May of this year.
Asher said she contracted for more than $82,000 of kitchen, bath, and basement remodeling work that is now stalled.
"I have nine holes that are four feet deep in your backyard where you have animals and small children and it's been that way for like for two months, so no progress there," said Asher.
Melinda says she's paid $39,000 in cash so far.
"There's not even something that can express that you get hives, you're so scared that your money is gone," said Asher.
Court records show this month the Dane County District Attorney's Office charged Tyler Hansen with a crime "theft by a contractor."
He was given a signature bond and is scheduled to appear in court in November.
WI Department of Financial Institutions confirmed the following companies are associated with Tyler Hansen:
Badgerland Baths LLC
Elm Mound Adult Family Home LLC
Permanent Solutions Remodeling LLC
Badgerland Home Improvements LLC
Badgerland Restorations, LLC
Continuous Care, Inc
Eco Built Improvements LLC
Hit Your Line Limited Liability Company
Karlye Lea Hansen Entertainment
Midwest Outdoor Living LLC
Pine Circle AFH LLC
Spruce Lane AFH LLC
TDH2 Investments, LLC
Weathersealed Wisconsin LLC
Wisconsin Compliance Experts LLC
WI Department of Financial Institutions confirmed the following companies are associated with Jennifer Hansen:
Anderson Resource Management, Inc.
Anderson Packaging OE, LLC
Bathrooms Unlimited LLC
Hansen Habitat, LLC
Just Jennifer Consulting, LLC
J.D. Lewis Construction, Inc.
Seal Security, LLC
Windows Unlimited LLC
Tyler Hansen provided the following response to 27 News:
"We are working hard to get labor to install products. We have been installing roofing, siding, and decks at a good pace again…but we fell behind.
As a result Weathersealed no longer sells products and we have reduced sales to only roofs, and some other remodeling services as those we can install quickly.
If customers can give me more time, we will install all their products. It can only be done as I have laborers available. This has been the challenge.
As far as workmanship issues, the concerns I’m aware of apply to customers that have withheld payment when this happened. I don’t pressure customers to pay unless the contract terms are satisfied.
The biggest thing I want to emphasize is that we are still installing! No one is being overlooked, but because of the wait, I don’t think customers think we are still installing as they are upset.
I don’t blame them for being upset for the wait and will make sure everyone gets taken care of one way of another.
My wife and I are good people, caring for a family and when I lost my partner last year the entire operation dropped on my shoulders. We were mandated to change our name and then Larry and Teresa just up and moved to the Carolinas. I managed the sales departments at that time so having the operation side dropped in my lap made it a challenge with the learning curve. Many other factors involving them negatively influenced the situation we are in today.
Long and short, we have been issuing refunds when we can and also installing when we can. We are sincere in our efforts to properly serve each customer. It is just a major challenge to provide them this comfort consistently as we are also installing ourselves and managing countless concerns daily. It’s overwhelming the number of calls, texts, and emails received daily and I’m sure some feel neglected if we don’t get back to them timely. This is not on purpose. We are trying!
Anyways, just want you to understand we are actively working to remedy the situation. Hopefully someone can report something positive about us. We have received 5, 5 star reviews this last two weeks due to our latest improvements. We will keep fighting to right this ship! We genuinely care about people and this whole situation since Covid and my partners actions created the perfect storm. Now we keep trying to pick up the pieces the best possible."
Bless,
Tyler Hansen