Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin...
Eastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...
Southern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin...

* Until noon CDT.

* At 1119 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Lake Koshkonong to 6 miles southeast of Milton to
Sharon, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake
Geneva, Milton, Edgerton, East Troy, Williams Bay, Genoa City,
Walworth, Clinton, Palmyra, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien,
Como, Pell Lake and Potter Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Rock,
eastern Columbia, eastern Dane, Jefferson and southwestern Dodge
Counties through NOON CDT...

At 1109 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Waunakee to near Edgerton. Movement was
northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson,
Windsor, Lake Mills, Milton, Edgerton, Columbus, Marshall, Waterloo,
Deforest, Cottage Grove, Johnson Creek, Poynette, Deerfield,
Randolph, Fall River and Cambridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31 in New York City. Nike is suspending its relationship with Irving for comments regarding his tweet linking to an antisemitic documentary.

 Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Nike is suspending its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, the company said in an emailed statement to CNN Friday.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the statement says. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

Irving missed the first of at least five Brooklyn Nets games Friday after he was suspended for comments regarding his tweet linking to an antisemitic documentary.

The Nets suspended Irving Thursday after he initially doubled down on his decision to share the content on his Twitter account.

When asked Friday if there was any consideration of releasing Irving from the team, Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters, "No. Not at this particular time."

"There is going to be some remedial steps and measures that have been put in place for him to obviously seek some counseling ... from dealing with some anti-hate and some Jewish leaders within our community," Marks said. "He's going to have to sit down with them, he's going to have to sit down with the organization after this, and we'll evaluate and see if this is the right opportunity to bring him back."

The NBA star point guard issued an apology hours later on his verified Instagram account, in which he said he takes full accountability for his actions.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

"I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all," he said.

