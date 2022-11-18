'Queer people are always on their toes': LGBTQ+ Friendsgiving aims to create a safe holiday celebration in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- LGBTQ+ organizations in Rock County hosted a joint Friendsgiving at UW Whitewater Rock County Friday.
"This is a really difficult time for the LGBTQ community, facing those familial barriers and struggles," Ali Larson with Janseville Pride said.
"It's more common than not, unfortunately, in the LGBTQ+ community. Usually, the first barriers that you run into are family and close friend situations," Larson said. "The coming out process becomes very personal, especially if there is rejection involved from a family standpoint."
The holiday season is exciting for many, but for some home may not be a welcoming place. Larson says settings like this are integral to the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
"Queer people are always on their toes and ready for and on the defense emotionally," Elizabeth Champney with Yellow Brick Road said. "To hear someone comment about their life, their love, their family."
The Yellow Brick Road Organization was originally created when members of the LGBTQ+ community had nowhere to go for Thanksgiving.
"People were saying, 'I don't feel safe going home,' or 'I don't have a home to go to.' And yellow brick road started just as a simple dinner gathering of friends," Champney said. "So, this is wonderful. And it's wonderful that so many organizations are here."
Advocates at Friendsgiving say not feeling welcomed by family or friends after coming out sticks with someone the rest of their lives, no matter when it happens.
"That just follows you through [life]. Which is why places like this in settings like this are so important in providing that wholehearted support, with no questions asked," Larson said.
"20% of the United States has reported and stated that they are in the LGBTQ+ community. In Rock County, we're at 17%. With us hitting the national average almost, it's really important that we start looking at those things and making sure that everybody feels safe."
Stephanie Hormig works with the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee and is a Survivor Advocate with DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit. She provides relief to people in need of food or housing, but also helps them prepare for potentially unsafe situations.
"It's really important to know, I'm going into the situation, there may be something happening, there might not be. But, I have a plan in place just in case."
It was important for Hormig to represent DEFY at Friendsgiving as well, because domestic and sexual violence are very prevalent in the LGBTQ+ community.
According to the CDC almost 44% of lesbian women and 61% of bisexual women have experienced rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner at some point in their lifetime. The same goes for 26% of gay men and 37% of bisexual men. For black people in the LGBTQ+ community, those numbers are almost 10 times higher.
Hormig says the goal for Friendsgiving was to be a healing night to make connections and new friendships with fellow Rock County residents.