UW Health's first nurse scientist shares what it means to be a nurse to nurses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Élise Arsenault Knudsen often jokes that nurses are now her patients.
Arsenault Knudsen became UW Health's first nurse scientist in 2021 and has nearly 20 years of healthcare experience, with the last 16 at UW Health.
It's her role to use research to support and empower nurses to provide the best care. If no research exists in a needed area, she performs it.
She currently supports around 4,000 nurses across the health system.
She describes the role as one heavily focused on implementation science, taking research and making it transparent in a way that nurses can use in their everyday care.
To do this, she needs to ask questions.
"How do we help nurses translate that research into practice?" Arsenault Knudsen said in an interview. "How do we break down the barriers? How do we make it just plain easier because we know change is really, really hard. And so anything that we can do from a systems perspective to make that easier is really what I'm interested in understanding."
She said it's her goal to help nurses provide the most optimal care "because our patients and families, of course, always deserve the best."
Arsenault Knudsen said that it's a common misconception that nurses are only at patients' bedsides.
"I am not directly at the beside (sic) anymore, but I support thousands of nurses to provide the best care possible to their patients,” Arsenault Knudsen said. “Nurses are problem solvers by nature, so it's empowering for us to use evidence-based practices to improve health outcomes.”
These practices range from educational programs, tip sheets that break down research into an easy-to-understand format, and even ways to help nurses take care of their wellbeing.
“It is very rewarding to be a part of advancing the profession of nursing and to optimize patient care,” she said.