'A critical moment for meaningful change': MPD releases '23-'28 strategic planning report

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department released its 2023-2028 strategic plan, which outlines ways it plans to foster trust, health and accountability within the community department.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement public safety is in a critical moment for meaningful change, and quick action is needed.
With this in mind, he said his department is committed to continuous improvement and learning from reviews conducted in 2018 and 2021. He said the lessons they learned in these reviews are woven into the long-term strategic plan.
The plan itself was developed collaboratively between community members and MPD employees to ensure it aligns with community and police expectations.
The Madison Police Department outlined four goals in the plan:
- Madison-centric policing
- Public communication
- Youth engagement
- Workplace culture
These goals, as explained in the strategic plan, are summarized below. MPD's full strategic plan can be found online.
Madison-centric Policing
At the core of Madison-centric policing is building mutual trust and respect between city residents and police.
MPD plans to include and inform the community of police policy, procedure and budgets by educating the public through seminars, community groups and regular updates on its priorities.
Another way the department plans to foster trust is by ensuring officers are well-trained in modern policing practices. This includes training, continued research, improved record keeping and refresher courses. Included in this is pursuing the use of body cameras to improve transparency with the public.
Finally, the department plans to address the social factors that lie at the root of crime. The Mental Health Unit will continue to address mental health crises. The department also plans to help people struggling with substance abuse or who are negatively impacted by the justice system to more easily move into a life away from crime.
Youth Engagement
Madison Police Department states in the plan that youth are the future, but many studies show there's a strained relationship between them and law enforcement. This is especially notable in those who are male, from urban or low socio-economic areas or are a minority.
The plan hopes to establish healthy relationships between police and kids by building relationships with children of color, creating spaces for conversation, and committing to restorative justice.
One way the department plans to promote engagement is by hosting summer youth academies. These academies give students a chance to get to know officers and develop "healthy perspectives" on the role of policing in their communities.
The department also hopes to improve this relationship by systemically changing how children interact with the justice system, such as by giving 12- to 16-year-olds opportunities for restorative justice.
Public Communications
The strategic plan states the community expressed a "strong desire" to better understand policing policies and the department wants to share more information with the public.
MPD's first priority is to develop an overarching communications strategy so police and community members have clear expectations.
MPD also plans to give communications training at all levels and improve its website and translation services.
Finally, MPD wants to educate the public on how the department will manage public protests. Through seminars that include community leaders, MPD hopes to create a "cultural shift" during times of social unrest.
Workplace Culture
Madison police state policing is going through its "most significant evolution in modern history" and the stressors and pressure on individual law enforcement employees "cannot be understated." Because of this, MPD wants to have a healthy and supportive workplace.
One way MPD hopes to improve its culture is by diverting calls away from patrol officers. The department is exploring several ways of doing this, such as by re-evaluating who takes what types of calls — whether it's non-patrol units or a station officer — and improving the self-reporting website.
MPD also wants to improve accountability so the workplace is fair and equitable, and potentially introduce 10-hour shifts to improve work-life balance.
Another thing MPD is exploring is creating more civilian positions and using more civilians to increase patrols.