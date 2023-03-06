After a dead infant was found in Whitewater, many wonder how Wisconsin's Safe Haven law applies

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- While police continue to investigate the death of a newborn found in a field in Whitewater Saturday morning, many wonder how Wisconsin's Child Relinquishment or Safe Haven law would apply in these types of incidents.

Rosa Contreras said she and other residents of the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park were saddened to learn the body of a newborn was found in their community.

"The baby that didn't even get to start living his or her life. To find out that the child was deceased. It was just heartbreaking," Contreras said.

Officers report the child's body was discovered on March 4, 2023, in a field. Rosa said this news has left her heartbroken and a community searching for answers.

"You always wonder, could I have done something? Could I have heard something? I would have opened my home to that child in a heartbeat if that person felt alone or felt like this was their only option to do," Contreras said.

Wisconsin has a Safe Haven law to help a parent with a baby less than three days old looking for a safe place to surrender a child.

"The law allows a parent to relinquish custody of a newborn up to 72 hours after birth to hospital personnel, or 911 personnel or to, you know, to a police station. That law is pretty specific about what places and they can do it anonymously," said Julaine Appling, President of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life nonprofit.

Police have not released any further information about the child in this incident. Appling said Wisconsin's Safe Haven law would not apply if a baby is born dead.

"If a mother endures a very, very tragic situation where she delivers her baby and the baby is not living upon delivery, then no, this law is not applicable in that situation," she said.

Whitewater police are seeking any information that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 (option #4) or email their detective bureau directly at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Justin Brock) and aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Anthony Heilberger).

Anonymous tips may also be shared using p3tips.com.