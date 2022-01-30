Beloit Police Chief Sayles enhancing his department's efforts to combat homicide spree

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said during a press conference this Sunday that his department plans to root out criminal behavior by using at least one investigation tool: traffic stops.
Chief Sayles said that even if traffic stops anger residents, his department is prepared to enhance its efforts to combat crime after the city records three homicides in 81 hours.
"We're going to be ready to make field complaints," Chief Sayles said. "But our officers going to do it within the letter of the law."
Beloit recorded its third homicide this week after a Saturday night basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School where a 19-year-old male from Beloit was shot and killed. The second homicide was a woman who was found Saturday morning near Clary street with fatal stab wounds to her body. The city's first homicide happened on Madison Road on Wednesday.
Dr. Daniel Keyser, the superintendent of the School District of Beloit said, "As a community together, we need to heal as well as find a way to address this violence."
Chief Sayles had strong words for those who attended that game and saw something yet refuse to come forward. "It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witness a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us. The culture of the 'no snitching' needs to stop."
Chief Sayles said that this stretch of crime has taken its toll on his forces. "They continue to come into work every day for a job that's thankless, and some of the things that people say and do to us, and they continue to see chaotic scenes. Three deaths in 81 hours. If you've seen that yourself, raise your hands. The men and women of the Beloit Police Department have seen that, and it's gonna take a lot for us to help them through this."
Clint Anderson with Beloit City Council said, "The acts of violence we've seen over the last several days are unacceptable and do not reflect the community at large."
Long-time residents say that this recent span of crime is uncharacteristic for Beloit.
"It's definitely not," said Shatoria Teague who has lived in the city her entire life. "I feel like the more we try to make things great, the harder the devil works."
Teague, who has children in the school system, said that this rash of crime is disheartening and "too close to home."
Chief Sayles said he's bringing in as many resources to help put a stop to Beloit's homicide spree. "Is it reaching out to our federal partners? That's what we're going to do. Teaming up with Rock County Sheriff's Office? That's what we're going to do. Teaming up with Janesville? That's what we're going to do. Teaming up with Winnebago County, because a lot of this crime is crossing over to our state borders."
The School District of Beloit said that none of its students or faculty were directly involved in the shooting.
The police department has set up a hotline that will be staffed 24/7 for Saturday night's homicide, asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it to step forward.
"There are over 30 witnesses in the parking lot," Chief Sayles said. "Those individuals need to come forth and give us information."
The hotline's number is 608-364-6823.