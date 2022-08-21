Beloit police looking for three suspects in assaults

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in two different assaults at a theater.
Police Sergeant Flanagan took to Facebook, asking Beloit residents for help in their search.
Flanagan said the victims of the assaults "had no contact with these suspects before they were punched by them in the face."
The department is working to get better quality images and asks that if you know who they are message the City of Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, call 757-2244, or submit a P3 tip referencing case number BE2233217.