Beloit police remind public to lock their vehicles to prevent thefts

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is reminding the public to lock their vehicles as there has been multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the area.

In a Facebook post, the police department says these types of thefts continue to be a "frequent problem" and say an easy way to stop thefts is to lock your vehicle.

The police department states that vehicles are easy targets and often contain valuables that are attractive to thieves.

If you can, the BPD suggests to park inside a garage or secure location. If you can't, make sure your windows are rolled up and your doors are locked.

Additionally, keep valuable items -- such as wallets, purses, jewelry, medication and electronic devices -- hidden or even removed from the vehicle altogether. 

If you have information regarding vehicle thefts or any other crimes, contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online or on the P3Tips app.

