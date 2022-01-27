Beloit's first homicide of 2022: Domestic violence victim is a mother

(WKOW) A woman in Beloit is dead after investigators say she was shot Wednesday at a home on Madison Road.
Kimberly Stenberg, a neighbor, described the victim as kind-hearted and well-liked.
People who live near Madison Road are still reeling from what police are calling a domestic violence incident that turned tragic.
"Officers located a female 31 years of age from the city of Beloit, suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman later died from her injuries," said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.
Neighbors close to the victim say this death is especially tragic because the victim had three kids.
"She was a very great mother and she didn't deserve what happened to her," said Stenberg.
Chief Sayles says his department is working to prevent domestic fights from turning violent.
"It's unfortunate that we do respond to a lot of domestic incidents in the city of Beloit. Here at the police department, we want to extend the olive branch to the victims of domestic abuse," said Chief Sayles.
The number of domestic violence calls the city of Beloit police department responded to has dropped in the past few years:
- 2019 - 366 calls
- 2020 - 345 calls
- 2021 - 320 calls
Kelsey Hood-Christenson, the director at a Beloit's domestic violence survivor's center says in the past few years there've been more and more calls for help.
"We've seen an increase in the use of our services. So looking at our hotline, contacts between 2020 and 2021, we've had a 52% increase in people contacting our hotline," said Hood-Christenson the Director of Survivor Empowerment Service.
To prevent another tragedy, Hood-Christenson has some advice because she says one domestic violence death is too many.
"Reach out to us to an advocacy center to a friend to a church to wherever you can receive support and not feel so isolated to help you navigate this and stay safe," said Hood-Christenson.
Police have 34-year-old Anthony Richmond in custody. They say at some point, Richmond and the victim had a relationship and lived together.