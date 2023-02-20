Bond set for Weathersealed owner in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) - A husband and wife facing criminal charges tied to their contracting company had their initial appearance in Walworth County Court Monday.
Tyler and Jennifer Hansen both face charges throughout Wisconsin for scamming dozens of their customers. Together, the couple has nearly 30 open civil and criminal cases in at least 12 counties. Both are charged with theft by a contractor in Walworth County.
Jennifer's bond was set at $40,000 by the Walworth County Court. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was issued for Tyler after he failed to show up at his initial appearance.