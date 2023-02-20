 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winds could gust as high
as 40 MPH.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Bond set for Weathersealed owner in Walworth County

  • Updated
  • 0
Embattled Weathersealed owner now facing criminal charge "Theft by Contractor"

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) - A husband and wife facing criminal charges tied to their contracting company had their initial appearance in Walworth County Court Monday.

Tyler and Jennifer Hansen both face charges throughout Wisconsin for scamming dozens of their customers. Together, the couple has nearly 30 open civil and criminal cases in at least 12 counties. Both are charged with theft by a contractor in Walworth County.

Jennifer's bond was set at $40,000 by the Walworth County Court. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was issued for Tyler after he failed to show up at his initial appearance.

Tags

Recommended for you