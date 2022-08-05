 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Bradley Cooper look-alike wanted for alleged shoplifting at Home Depot

  • Updated
Bradley Cooper look-alike wanted for alleged shoplifting at Home Depot

Surveillance photo released by police in Georgia shows a suspected shoplifter bearing an uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

 From Henry County Police Department

Police in Georgia are looking for a suspected shoplifter who looks like actor Bradley Cooper.

The man is accused of stealing a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a Home Depot store last month in McDonough, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.

And a surveillance photo released by the Henry County Police Department shows he bears an uncanny resemblance to Cooper.

Police posted the unidentified man's photo on Facebook last week, asking the public to contact them with any information on his identity. And users were quick to respond with comments on the suspect's resemblance to the "A Star is Born" actor.

"Well, this is easy. Bradley Cooper. There ya go," one comment reads. While another user quips, "You know it's hard times when Bradley is having to steal!!!"

Prices for the Bosch Rotary Laser Kits can be as high as $629, according to Home Depot's website.

CNN has reached out to the Henry County Police Department for an update on the case and is awaiting a response.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you