Burglar steals more than $100,000 worth of cash, jewelry, coins from Dodgeville family

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A burglar stole more than $100,000 worth of cash and jewelry from a Dodgeville family Tuesday evening, according to the Dodgeville Police Department.
Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, law enforcement responded to a burglary that occurred sometime between noon and 9:50 p.m.
The suspect(s) reportedly entered the home by breaking in through the front door. While inside, they stole cash from a briefcase in excess of $50,000 and a large amount of jewelry and coins in excess of $50,000.
The missing coins include 30 four ducat Austrian coins from 1915 that have a hole in them and 21 that have no hole. Other missing jewelry includes a silver Seiko watch with a blue face, a gold Omega necklace with a flower pendant and diamond inlay and multiple gold rings with diamonds. Much of the jewelry has Albanian insignia.
The suspect(s) also stole various items, such as shoes, that they likely placed in a red plastic tote.
Witnesses report seeing a silver/gray mid-2000's Honda Civic/Accord in the area during the time frame of the burglary.
The victim family has ties to the Dubuque, Iowa, area and has suspicions that suspect(s) may have traveled to or from Dubuque.
If any individual, agency or business has information pertaining to this incident, contact Lt. Brandon Wilhelm at 608-935-5950 ext. 359 or bw59@cityofdodgeville.com.