Complaint: Madison woman cuts off part of roommate's ear with machete during fight

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman cut off part of her roommate's ear with a two-foot-long machete after an argument with her roommate turned physical, according to a criminal complaint.

Sharon M. Davis, 43, is charged with first-degree reckless injury - use of a dangerous weapon.

Officers arrived to a home on Raymond Road near Whitney Way around 6 p.m. Monday to find a woman hurt and covered in blood.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for "serious injuries," according to the Madison Police Department. The complaint states these injuries included a large gash on her shoulder and part of her ear being cut off.

Officers then tried to go into an apartment, and after asking to be let in, they broke down the door. Inside, officers found "significant amounts" of blood on the living room floor as well as blood splatter covering the walls and stove in the kitchen.

The complaint states the defendant's cousin told police he was in the back of the home when he heard yelling. When he came to the front of the house, he said Davis had a knife in her hand and was swinging it at the victim.

He told police he didn't know what the argument was about but he heard the victim say Davis was "bothering her." The complaint states Davis believes her cousin is romantically involved with the victim.

Davis told police the victim disliked her, and that the victim owned her rent. The afternoon of the fight, Davis said they had an argument about their strained relationship, the lease and the victim giving out their address to men, according to the complaint.

After the argument, Davis said the victim locked herself in the bathroom and soon left. The complaint states when the victim returned home to get something she said she forgot, she was locked out because Davis "didn't want [the victim] back in her house."

When Davis went to get the item, Davis' cousin had let the victim in. When Davis tried to force the victim out of the apartment, they began to fight, so Davis grabbed the two-foot-long machete she keeps to "scare people."

The complaint states Davis said her cousin encouraged the victim to "jump" Davis. Davis said the victim tried to attack her, so she swung the machete and struck the victim.

The victim eventually let Davis go, saying she was getting dizzy. Davis then said she went to her mother's house to shower and change clothes.

The complaint states Davis told investigators the victim never said she was going to kill Davis -- only "beat her [expletive]" -- but she thought the victim was going to by slamming her head on the floor.

At an initial appearance Thursday, Davis was given a cash bond of $40,000. Along with the bond, she is not allowed to have contact with the victim or possess any dangerous weapons.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court again on August 10.

If convicted, Davis faces up to 30 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.