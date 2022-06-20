 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Criminal complaint alleges Columbia Co. homicide investigation began with hit-and-run investigation

  • Updated
Kidnapping and homicide suspects, Freiberg, Patty, Johnson

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A criminal complaint alleges that an investigation into a homicide in Columbia County began after one of the suspects attempted to run over another suspect with the victim's car. 

Jesse Freiberg, Ja'Kenya Patty and Laura Johnson were all charged Friday for the death of a man who was kidnapped in Dane County and killed in Columbia County. They each face a charge of being party to first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint alleges Patty told a Madison police officer of the crime that took place after she attempted to run over Freiberg, her boyfriend, with the victim's car on June 15. Patty said the crime took place two to three days before her contact with police on June 15. 

In an interview with police, Patty said the incident started at Johnson's home when Johnson struck the victim with a metal object before putting him in his own car, restrained with a phone cord. While the three suspects and the victim were in the car, the complaint says Johnson was beating the victim and demanding money.

Frieberg also told police Johnson was yelling at the victim about "where her money was" and was holding the victim "hostage."  Frieberg said he asked Patty "are we going to do this," to which she responded, "yeah, we want the car." 

Patty said once they got outside of Portage, "they parked near water" and the victim attempted to run but was shot multiple times by Freiberg. The criminal complaint alleges Frieberg admitted to shooting the victim, but said he was told to do so by Patty and Johnson. 

Authorities found the victim's body in Lewiston after a four hour search. The criminal complaint says an unfired bullet and a spent shell casing was found on the scene, both from a 9 mm handgun. A handgun was found in the victim's car at the time of the attempted hit and run, but the complaint does not specify further than a Smith & Wesson handgun. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you