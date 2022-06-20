Criminal complaint alleges Columbia Co. homicide investigation began with hit-and-run investigation

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A criminal complaint alleges that an investigation into a homicide in Columbia County began after one of the suspects attempted to run over another suspect with the victim's car.
Jesse Freiberg, Ja'Kenya Patty and Laura Johnson were all charged Friday for the death of a man who was kidnapped in Dane County and killed in Columbia County. They each face a charge of being party to first-degree intentional homicide.
A criminal complaint alleges Patty told a Madison police officer of the crime that took place after she attempted to run over Freiberg, her boyfriend, with the victim's car on June 15. Patty said the crime took place two to three days before her contact with police on June 15.
In an interview with police, Patty said the incident started at Johnson's home when Johnson struck the victim with a metal object before putting him in his own car, restrained with a phone cord. While the three suspects and the victim were in the car, the complaint says Johnson was beating the victim and demanding money.
Frieberg also told police Johnson was yelling at the victim about "where her money was" and was holding the victim "hostage." Frieberg said he asked Patty "are we going to do this," to which she responded, "yeah, we want the car."
Patty said once they got outside of Portage, "they parked near water" and the victim attempted to run but was shot multiple times by Freiberg. The criminal complaint alleges Frieberg admitted to shooting the victim, but said he was told to do so by Patty and Johnson.
Authorities found the victim's body in Lewiston after a four hour search. The criminal complaint says an unfired bullet and a spent shell casing was found on the scene, both from a 9 mm handgun. A handgun was found in the victim's car at the time of the attempted hit and run, but the complaint does not specify further than a Smith & Wesson handgun.