Dane County Board of Supervisors approves funding for Dane County jail consolidation project

MADISON (WKOW) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors agreed to approve $13.5 million in funding for the Dane County jail consolidation project. The motion passed by a 32-5 vote.

The Black Caucus of the Dane County Board of Supervisors reached an agreement with Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on several items in the project Wednesday, allowing it to move forward.

Following the vote, a number of residents voiced their disapproval for the jail consolidation project.

"I'm here in complete opposition to a new jail," one resident said. "I'm here holding the belief that all forms of incarceration are human rights violations."

Other community members thanked the board for deciding to move forward with the project.