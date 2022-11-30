Dating app "predator" denies allegations against him

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- One day after his arrest, the man accused of drugging and stealing from women in the Milwaukee area denies allegations against him.
Timothy Olson was arrested Tuesday after police say he followed a 79-year-old woman to her car and forced her into it at gunpoint. Police say he then drove her to at least one ATM.
"We knew each other prior to that, and she had texted me on her phone through a Google voice number, a fake number. It's in her phone," Olson told our Milwaukee affiliate. "This will prove that she's lying and that she knew me, she knew my name."
Olson denies this kidnapping allegation and multiple other allegations out of Racine County.
Olson is also a subject of interest in the death of Kim Mikulance - a woman from the area. Surveillance cameras from a South Milwaukee bar showed her with Olson moments before she passed out. She died days later, but Olson denied drugging her.
"Absolutely not. I had just met her at that bar. What are you guys talking about?" he said. "I'm not talking about that case at all. I had nothing to do with ... that has nothing to do with me. I had nothing to do with that. I had just met her."
Olson is currently charged with five counts of identity theft in Racine County. Franklin Police plan on referring kidnapping, burglary and identity theft charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.