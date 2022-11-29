Dating app 'predator' taken into custody by Franklin police

FRANKLIN (WKOW) - The man known as the dating app predator was arrested Tuesday morning.
Franklin police arrested Timothy Olson on South 35th street while he was on a bicycle.
Police say Olson met a 79-year-old woman at a bar on November 23rd. He forced the woman into her car at gunpoint and drove her to at least one ATM. Olson was later spotted Monday evening at a restaurant in Franklin.
Police tell our Milwaukee affiliate they don't know the extent of Olson's crimes.
"We think it's likely that there's other victims," Franklin police chief Rick Oliva said. "Hopefully that he's in custody now - if there are victims - that they're more likely to call their local departments and report that."
Olson will likely face multiple charges, including kidnapping, burglary, and identity theft.