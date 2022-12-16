Doorbell video helps Wauwatosa police capture porch pirate

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) - The Wauwatosa Police Department made a major porch pirate bust this week, after finding a stolen car with 31 unopened packages inside.
A homeowner caught the porch thieves stealing a package on his doorbell camera and sent the video to police. Officers were able to identify the car in the video and tracked down the two thieves. Police managed to catch the one thief, but the other remains at large.
The homeowner told our Milwaukee affiliate he was happy to help find the stolen packages.
"It was just a random shipment for us, but I know some other people when we had kind of posted it on one of the community pages, other people said they had lost their Christmas gifts," Josh Baker said. "It was good to get it back. Glad everyone got theirs back, too."
Police have spent the past three days returning the stolen packages to their rightful owners.