FBI joins search for man linked to rash of Culver's and BestBuy robberies

JANESVILLE (WKOW) The FBI is now involved in finding the suspect in a series of Culver's robberies from September and October.
Police said that suspect is the same man wanted in a robbery of a BestBuy in Janesville.
The Janesville Police Department reported the man wanted in an armed robbery of a BestBuy Monday evening where the suspect made off with two Mac books is the same man wanted in a series of Culver's robberies that began on September 26th.
Despite driving a distinctive reddish Jeep Wrangler police are still trying to locate the suspect with help from the FBI.
"After our second robbery, the FBI reached out and offered assistance. So we had this robbery at BestBuy, and we believe it's the same suspect and they [FBI} reached out again, to assist on this," said Lt. Mark Ratzlaff with the Janesville Police Department.
In the BestBuy robbery police reported the suspect displayed a black handgun. This is an escalation from what the Lake Mills Police Department reported in the Culver's robbery.
"The suspect made a statement that could be interpreted to implying that he had a weapon," said Chief Steve Schroeder, with the Lake Mills Police Department.
Police described the suspect's behavior as bold considering he's made no attempt to alter his appearance in any of these robberies, keeping the same mustache and goatee even with the possibility of digital surveillance.
"They've been pretty brazen, you know, like you said, they're not trying to conceal their identity in any way. Just about every store you go into now you have to believe or at least know that they likely have video. So it's very strange," said Lt. Ratzlaff.
If you see the suspect, police say do not approach him. He's considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-756-3636.