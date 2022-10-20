FBI: Reports of active school shootings nationwide are not credible

(WKOW) — The FBI reports numerous "hoax threats" are being made at schools nationwide. 27 News has learned of at two instances in south central Wisconsin.
“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," said a statement from FBI Milwaukee Division spokesperson, Leonard Peace.
The FBI said it has no information to "indicate a specific and credible threat" but are working with law enforcement partners to gather information.
Madison East High School is among the schools someone called about, according to Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds. He said law enforcement was called around 11 a.m., claiming there was an active shooter at the high school.
The Portage Police Department posted on Facebook saying Portage High School also had a fake swatting call. The agency said it responded and cleared the building but has confirmed all students and staff are safe.
There was a police response, but LeMonds said the Madison Police Department determined that the threat was not credible.
However, MPD will be increasing patrols in the area around the school as an added precaution, LeMonds stated.
WISN in Milwaukee reports several schools around southeastern Wisconsin also received active shooter threats. Authorities in Green Bay also responded to a high school for a report of an active shooter, which was found to be a hoax.
"We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” the FBI's statement reads.