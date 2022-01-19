 Skip to main content
Fitchburg Police looking for man who robbed Capitol Petro gas station Tuesday night

  Updated
Fitchburg Police looking for an armed robber

FITCHBURG (WKOW) --Fitchburg Police are asking for the community’s help after an armed robbery Tuesday night. 

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. at the Capitol Petro gas station on 2770 S. Syene Road. Officers say the male suspect entered the store with a gun and pointed it at the cashier. The suspect stole money and merchandise, and then fled the scene in a newer model white SUV. 

The cashier was not harmed.  

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com. 

