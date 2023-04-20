Former Wisconsin parole board chair charged with felony

RACINE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The former chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission and the man who turned down Madison's police monitor position for another position in Racine has been charged with a felony after being accused of using his influence as a public official for his own interests.

Prosecutors charged John Tate II with one count of private interest in a public contract while working in a public capacity, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states Tate acted in his own interest by approving the creation of a violence interruption coordinator position for Racine, which he then applied and negotiated terms of employment for. This included negotiating a salary higher than the range in the job posting, a month of vacation and a $10,000 forgivable home loan if he bought a house in Racine.

The complaint states Tate "applying for and negotiating the terms of his employment... acted on behalf of his own pecuniary interest."

Tate initially said he would resign as an alder and the president of the city's Common Council in November when he was set to begin the Racine VIC position; however, he changed his plans an announced he'd begin after his term in August 2023.

If convicted, Tate may serve up to three and a half years in prison and pay $10,000 in fines.