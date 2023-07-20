Fugitive Madison attorney still practicing law

JUNEAU, Wis. (WKOW) -- A fugitive Madison attorney facing violent crime felony charges continues to practice law, despite his outlaw status.

An arrest warrant was issued July 7 for Jair Alvarez, 34. On that date, Alvarez was charged with recklessly endangering safety, threatening a witness with use of force and misdemeanor crimes.

A criminal complaint states Alvarez armed himself with a handgun and attacked his roommate with a baseball bat in June after the victim tried to intervene when Alvarez was abusing his own girlfriend.

But on July 17, Alvarez appeared by phone as the attorney for a child sex crimes defendant in a Dodge County case.

In a motion asking to be excused from appearing in-person, Alvarez maintained he was "...traveling outside the state of Wisconsin."

In another successful motion to the court to withdraw as the attorney in the case, Alvarez's justification for his withdrawal went further than his previous petition to the court.

"Attorney Jair Alvarez is no longer practicing law or living in the state of Wisconsin," the motion stated.

Judge Martin De Vries declined comment when 27 News asked through a spokesperson about the judge's decision to allow the fugitive attorney to appear for the hearing remotely. The spokesperson also didn't comment on whether the judge had been aware of Alvarez's fugitive status.

Court records show Alvarez also asked a Dane County judge to be allowed to appear by phone for a defendant in another child sex-crimes case. Alvarez's request came hours before his arrest warrant was issued. The judge refused to allow the phone-appearance and Alvarez did not show up for court.

UW-Madison law professor John Gross said an attorney facing an arrest warrant and trying to withdraw as counsel from criminal cases is likely within legal and ethical boundaries in making such a court appearance. But Gross said an officer of the court in such a situation must be aware of the appearance of potential impropriety.

"As a lawyer, as someone who's supposed to be ensuring the public has confidence in our judicial system...I think it would be advisable to explain to the court the situation you find yourself in and what steps you're taking as an attorney to address that situation," Gross said.

A 27 News reporter spoke with Alvarez by phone Monday. Alvarez denied the allegations against him and said there's evidence to counter them.

Victim Alec Hogoboom also spoke with 27 News and said the threats and attack took place as described in the criminal complaint.

Alvarez told 27 News he's considering turning himself in but wants to ensure the terms of a surrender protect him. Hogoboom said Alvarez may be in Florida.