Good Samaritan brutally attacked while protecting Madison woman from sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for the suspect in a reported sexual assault that happened early Tuesday morning.
The victim is recovering.
Things could have been much worse if not for a neighbor who jumped into action after hearing screams.
"I heard a girl screaming like bloody murder," said Jade Petrowski-Busse.
She heard a woman screaming for help and soon realized the seriousness of the situation.
"There is a guy that was on top of the girl kind of trying to bash her into the floor. It looked like he was trying to put his hands down her pants," said Petrowski-Busse.
Madison Police report a stranger sexually attacked a woman as she was entering an apartment building on Brandie Road.
"The victim had just arrived home and within 30 seconds to within a minute of her walking to the foyer to go into her residence. The suspect ran out from behind her and grabbed her," said Lt. Jason Ostrenga.
"I yelled at the guy and I told him to get off for her," said Petrowski-Busse. She said that's when the suspect ran towards her and began to viciously beat her.
"He started punching me in the left side of my head and then I let him go. He saw that I had a phone in my hand that I was trying to call the cops with and he had smacked it out of my hand and took off running," said Petrowski-Busse.
Petrowski-Busse says now that she's witnessed a sexual assault and has been attacked, she's frightened.
"It does make things a little bit more scarier, especially with having the sex offender housing down the road," said Petrowksi-Busse.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry, there are 76 sex offenders within one mile of this building which could complicate this investigation.
"It makes more work. That's definitely one avenue we will explore is to see what sex offenders are in that area because we don't know if this person lives right there," said Lt. Ostrenga.
Petrowski-Busse lives close to where the assault happened and says she's taking extra precautions knowing the suspect is still on the loose.
"I start carrying a hammer out to my car with me every time I come in and out. I work late nights. So it gets very nerve-wracking to come home," said Petrowski-Busse.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20's. The Madison Police Department expects to release a sketch and more details about the suspect later.