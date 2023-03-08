Graffiti on Madison buildings target alder Verveer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities said graffiti on 26 buildings in downtown Madison target city councilperson Mike Verveer weeks before the long-time alder faces an election challenge.
A photo of some of the graffiti from a building on West Main Street identified Verveer with an objectionable, potentially criminal term and urged a "no" vote on his upcoming candidacy.
Police Captain Mike Hanson said instances of similar graffiti were found on both public and private buildings throughout the city's isthmus area.
Hanson said the spray painting and its style and color was similar on the more than two dozen defaced buildings. He said investigators are looking at past graffiti cases, as well as possible video footage from cameras where the graffiti was placed as they search for a suspect or suspect.
In a statement, Verveer maintained the targeting may have been based on his sexual orientation.
“Homophobia has no place in our city or in our politics," Verveer said. "I am deeply saddened by the hateful attack on me, and I know Madisonians will see it for what it is: a vile expression of ignorance and prejudice. I appreciate the outpouring of support I have received in the face of this repulsive act. To the individual or individuals responsible, I have this message: Love wins.”
In a statement from Laubenstein, the challenger said his campaign would stay the course on issues, but said the content of the objectionable graffiti raises questions.
"I am familiar with past accusations against Alder Verveer of unethical conduct, but this is the first I’ve heard of such severity," Laubenstein wrote. "While others may investigate further, I plan to continue focusing my energy on connecting with my neighbors and building a positive future for Madison."
27 News is unaware of any investigation into the content of the defacing graffiti.
Laubenstein did not provide any information on the accusations he referenced.
In 2011, an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice into Verveer's time as an assistant Dane County district attorney stated Verveer "may possibly have violated ... the rules governing the ethical conduct of attorneys."
However, DOJ officials said no charges would be filed against Verveer. Verveer had been placed on leave from the position and did not return.
Verveer has represented the city's downtown, fourth council district for the past 27 years. He faces challenger UW-Madison student Maxwell Laubenstein April 4.