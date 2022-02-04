Increase in reports of internet crimes against kids in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- From virtual learning to time away from friends, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our kids in countless ways, but one of those ways is much more dangerous than the others.
Experts said kids are racking up more hours of screentime during the pandemic and that has led to an increase in online crimes against children.
"A lot of that time was unsupervised, parents were working from home, essential workers were going to work without the childcare supports that we normally have," said Susan Kennedy with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Special Agent Raymond Taylor with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit said predators are targeting children of all ages.
"We've had as young as infants that are being exploited, and possibly abused, all the way up to teenagers. Some of the images are incredibly disturbing, that we're capturing and investigating," said Taylor.
Experts said predators are looking to exploit the fact that kids have been spending a lot of time online.
"There's some evidence that there were offenders even talking about that openly, like, this is a great opportunity to reach kids," said Kennedy.
Since the pandemic started, the number of internet crimes against children reported online in Wisconsin has more than doubled:
2018 -- 2,198
2019 -- 2,673
2020 --3,505
2021 -- 4,645
Lt. Eugene Woehrle with the Madison Police Department said, "We are kept very busy as a department with our internet crimes against children."
Lt. Woehrle said the MPD Special Victims Unit has received more complaints during this pandemic -- one crime in particular.
"Sharing and/or producing of child pornography, or that export exploitation of children," said Lt. Woehrle.
Nationally, reports of child pornography are increasing.
"A lot of what we see are what we call child sexual abuse imagery, or child sexual abuse material. We also get reports of what we call online enticement and it just means someone is communicating with a child about something sexual in order to engage in a sexual conversation or do something offend, or assault that child in some way," said Kennedy.
Parents can help protect their kids by asking questions said Kennedy, "Who are you friends with online? How do you get to know people? How do you decide who to trust? Who are you talking to online?"
Talking about the internet can be overwhelming for parents. Kennedy said NCMEC has resources to help.
Special Agent Taylor said it's important to set boundaries with your children, "Set privacy controls where your children are allowed to go, and where they're restricted. We should also set control on what sites children are visiting and the content they're downloading."