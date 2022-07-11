Janesville Police Department enhances active shooter response training through lessons-learned

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Gun violence in America continues to shock and devastate communities.
In preparation for an active shooter, one local police department stepped inside a classroom for a lesson in active-shooter training.
"Officers are really going to be working through some of the foundational aspects of room clearing team movements and direct threat procedures," said Lt. Joshua Norem with the Janesville Police Department.
The Janesville Police Department is training its officers to respond to active shooters wherever that threat may be.
"We try and change the venue so that officers familiarize themselves with the buildings in the community, whether it's like a school environment, a church environment, a factory, or a warehouse," said Lt. Norem.
Mass shootings have gripped our nation. There have been 331 so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, since 2019, those numbers keep growing.
This type of large-scale violence now hits close to home, the suspected Highland Park, IL shooter's admission that he planned a large-scale attack in Madison reaffirms the importance of active shooter training for these Janesville officers.
"The people in those buildings, the children in those schools that is our responsibility, and we need to go in and we need to help them," said Lt. Ratzlaff with the Janesville Police Department.
As scrutiny grows over the police response in the Uvalde shooting, Janesville officers use this training as a sort of lessons-learned to help improve future responses.
"We don't know when or where it's going to happen and we have to look at the events that have happened nationwide and adapt our tactics to address those changes," said Lt. Ratzlaff.
Ratzlaff said this training environment is the place for officers to make mistakes because in real-life inaction is inexcusable.
"The only wrong answer is to do nothing. As long as you're trying and you're actively trying to help and solve problems. You're improving that situation, said Lt. Ratzlaff.
The Janesville Police Department conducts multiple threat trainings throughout the year.
This active shooter training will continue through Tuesday.